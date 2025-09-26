Terror charge DROPPED against Kneecap star Mo Chara in UK court

The terrorism charge against Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAannaidh, otherwise known as Mo Chara, were dropped in a UK court today.

The 27-year-old Belfast-native was accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in the UK, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town on November 21.

The hearing took place at Woolwich Crown Court, where hundreds of people turned out to support the musician, who was joined by his bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

The hearing had been due to take place at Westminster Magistrates Court, however the building was forced to close yesterday due to flooding.

Ó hAannaidh was charged back in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offence to display an article in a way “which arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

However, the case was thrown out in court today following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

His legal team had argued that the charge was brought outside the six-month limit from when the offence was alleged to have occurred.

However, prosecutors had claimed the charge was brought exactly within the time limit.

In response to the news, Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert tweeted: “We have won!!!!!! Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did. (Twice)

“Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine 🇵🇸.”

Hundreds of protestors turned out to support the Kneecap star, with fans holding “Free Mo Chara” signs and waving Palestine and Irish flags outside the court.

In May, it was announced that the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror officers would investigate online videos showing the trio calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

In a three-part statement, Kneecap stated they “rejected the charge” and said they will continue to defend themselves.

The statement read: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.”

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves. This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is.”

“As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.”

“A charge not serious enough to even warrant their ‘crown court’, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective?”

The group condemned the British government, accusing them of restricting their ability to travel, speak to young people across the road and prosecuting artists who “dare to speak out.”

They concluded the statement, saying: “We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals. We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win. Free Palestine.”