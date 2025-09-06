Terrie McEvoy welcomes second child with husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy, with her husband David Fitzpatrick.

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Sydney, who is almost four.

Sharing the news via Instagram, they wrote: “He’s here!!!!! 💙 The missing piece to our puzzle and all 8Ibs 9oz of him! 😭.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst!! Mammy, Daddy, Sydney and Jake love you so much baby boy!✨👣💙,” they added.

The social media star’s second pregnancy was very different compared to her first, as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and polyhydramnios.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth, and polyhydramnios is a condition where there is too much amniotic fluid in the amniotic sac during pregnancy.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Terrie confessed the last few weeks had been a struggle.

After a follower asked how she’s really doing, the expectant mum replied: “Hormones are not able 😭 Thank you for this.”

“I’m good now but tbh it has been a bit of a rocky few weeks being in and out of the hospital between my heart rate, the polyhydramnios and the diabetes.”

“I’ve found it more frustrating than anything but I met with my consultant last week. We have a plan and I feel so much better now,” she explained.

“The gestational diabetes was the biggest shock, but grateful to have a nursing background and to have been able to get it under control quickly.

“Just dying for a coffee slice tbh,” Terrie added.

In March, the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

The influencer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her little family on the beach revealing her baby bump, and wrote: “Mammy, Daddy, Sydney and Jake cannot wait to meet you at the end of the summer little one.🤍✨🌿”

“You are loved beyond words already and we can’t wait to share this beautiful life with you! 🥹✨🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie and her husband previously lived in Australia together before tying the knot in Portugal in 2019.

They pair then went on to welcome their first child in November 2021, and shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)