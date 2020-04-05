Terrie McEvoy urges people to stay home – as she shares heartbreak of first shift back nursing

The popular influencer has returned as a nurse amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Terrie McEvoy has urged people to please “stay home” after returning to nursing in Dublin for the first time.

The popular influencer answered “Ireland’s call” from the HSE, so she could work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday the beauty guru completed her first shift back in hospital and admitted that what she saw was heartbreaking.

Sharing a very poignant post on her Instagram stories, Terrie wrote “13 hours (done). I have no words other than… STAY HOME.”

Terrie added four broken heart emojis at the end of the caption, which accompanied a picture of her wearing scrubs in hospital.

The post comes just one day after Terrie admitted her family were feeling “nervous” about her return to the frontline

The influencer is one of many famous faces returning to the frontline during this crisis.

Dancing With The Stars alumni Grainne Gallanagh also returned to the frontline as a nurse, while Newstalk presenter Dr. Ciara Kelly confirmed this week she will be returning as a Doctor during the crisis.

