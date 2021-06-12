The influencer is expecting her first child

Terrie McEvoy shows off growing baby bump as she shares pregnancy update

Terrie McEvoy has shown off her growing baby bump, as she shared a sweet pregnancy update.

The influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together, and revealed the exciting news on social media last month.

Taking to Instagram today, the mum-to-be proudly displayed her baby bump in a white swimsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

She captioned the post: “Good morning bubbles ☀️ Almost 17 whole weeks of growing and loving you #bump #sunnsoutheast.”

Terrie is currently on a staycation in Wexford with her husband David and their dog Jake.

The couple announced they were expecting last month, by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊.”

“Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019.