Terrie McEvoy shares sweet pregnancy update

The influencer is expecting her first child

Terrie McEvoy has shared a sweet update on her pregnancy.

The influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together, and revealed the exciting news on social media last week.

Taking to Instagram today, the 31-year-old thanked everyone for all their lovely messages, and revealed how she’s feeling at this stage in her pregnancy.

“I’m feeling absolute great, probably the best I’ve ever felt in my life,” she confessed.

“I know a lot of people are going to be like ‘oh my god you wagon’ because I know the first trimester can be so tough for so many different people…”

“But my mam had five kids and my sister has two and they had really nice pregnancies, so fingers crossed I’m taking after them!”

“Yeah so I’ve been feeling great, thanks so much for all the love, and it was so nice to share the news with you guys.”

The mum-to-be also revealed: “David has been keeping really well, he has me completely wrapped in bubble wrap as you can imagine!”

The couple announced they were expecting last week, by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊.”

“Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019.