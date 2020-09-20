Terrie McEvoy shares sweet post celebrating her one year wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in Portugal this day last year

Terrie McEvoy has shared a sweet post celebrating her one year wedding anniversary.

The influencer married her long-term love David Fitzpatrick in Portugal last September, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.

Taking to Instagram today, Terrie posted photos from their wedding day, alongside the caption: “20/09/2019✨ 1 year of magic today 🥂✨🤍

“I love you beyond words @davidfitz1986 #1yearmarried,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy) on Sep 20, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

The couple tied the knot on the Lady of the Rock near Albufeira this day last year, but sadly, they missed some important family members on their big day – including David’s beloved mother Tina.

Back in March 2018, Terrie and David jetted back from their adopted home of Australia to be with his mum before she sadly passed away in April.

About one month later, David proposed to Terrie on a special beach in Portugal – which his mum particularly loved.

On their wedding day, the couple reserved a special seat for David’s mother in the front row.

Terrie previously shared a photo of the seat on Instagram, which had a sign on it that read: “We know you would be here today if Heaven wasn’t so far away.”

