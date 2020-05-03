Terrie McEvoy shares picturesque photo from local beach

The popular influencer is encouraging people to stick to the guidelines

Terrie McEvoy has been enjoying a well-deserved break over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Proving you can turn a sunny weekend in Ireland into the perfect Staycation, the influencer, who recently returned to nursing, popped to a secluded beach right by her house.

Of course everyone in Ireland has been asked to still stay within 2km from their homes – until Tuesday when the distance will change to 5km.

Taking to Instagram the Bahama Body Tan creator stunned in a black swimsuit, oversized beige cardigan and a large hat.

Alongside the post Terrie encouraged others to stay within their restricted areas until the guidelines change.

“Few moments on a secluded beach close to our home this morning was heaven ☀️💦,” she wrote.

“Short but sweet 👫🏻🐶😊 How lucky is Ireland with this beautiful weather😭🙌🏼 Enjoy every minute safely💕 #Ireland #summerpending

“(I know the weather is beautiful so if you are heading outside for a few minutes today for some fresh air, please please maintain social distancing and adhere to guidelines ☘️🙌🏼❤️).”

Terrie has been very vocal about social distancing guidelines since she returned to nursing, after the HSE called for nurses to return to the frontline.