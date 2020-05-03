Home Top Story Terrie McEvoy shares picturesque photo from local beach

Terrie McEvoy shares picturesque photo from local beach

The popular influencer is encouraging people to stick to the guidelines

Goss.ie
Terrie McEvoy has been enjoying a well-deserved break over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Proving you can turn a sunny weekend in Ireland into the perfect Staycation, the influencer, who recently returned to nursing, popped to a secluded beach right by her house.

Of course everyone in Ireland has been asked to still stay within 2km from their homes – until Tuesday when the distance will change to 5km.

Taking to Instagram the Bahama Body Tan creator stunned in a black swimsuit, oversized beige cardigan and a large hat.

Alongside the post Terrie encouraged others to stay within their restricted areas until the guidelines change.

“Few moments on a secluded beach close to our home this morning was heaven ☀️💦,” she wrote.

“Short but sweet 👫🏻🐶😊 How lucky is Ireland with this beautiful weather😭🙌🏼 Enjoy every minute safely💕 #Ireland #summerpending

“(I know the weather is beautiful so if you are heading outside for a few minutes today for some fresh air, please please maintain social distancing and adhere to guidelines ☘️🙌🏼❤️).”

Terrie has been very vocal about social distancing guidelines since she returned to nursing, after the HSE called for nurses to return to the frontline.

