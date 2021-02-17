Terrie McEvoy shares heartwarming letter to healthcare workers from 7-year-old girl

The influencer returned to work as a nurse at the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Terrie McEvoy has shared a heartwarming letter to healthcare workers, written by a 7-year-old girl.

The Irish influencer returned to work as a nurse last year, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram today, the 31-year-old posted a photo of a handwritten card her and her colleagues received in hospital, alongside a box of donuts.

The card said: “Dear healthcare workers, I just want to say a big thank you to everyone because when we were sick you took care of us.”

“We all want to thank you but we can’t in this situation. I hope you all get a break soon.”

The letter concluded: “From Zahra, age 7.”

Terrie returned to work as a nurse last April, less than a year after she quit her job as a healthcare worker in Australia.

The Dublin native, who has over 230k followers on Instagram, planned to be an influencer full-time when she moved back to Ireland.

However, Terrie decided to dust off her nursing scrubs after the Minister for Health issued an urgent plea to recruit healthcare workers last year, to help deal with the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland.