Terrie McEvoy shares emotional video documenting the moment she found out she was pregnant

The influencer is expecting her first child with her husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy shares emotional video documenting the moment she found out she...

Terrie McEvoy has posted an emotional video documenting the moment she found out she was pregnant.

The influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together, and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday.

The mum-to-be has since posted a heartwarming video documenting her early pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

The video shows three positive pregnancy tests, before it cuts to a clip of Terrie hugging David and their dog Jake while holding one of the tests.

The emotional clip also features snippets of Terrie and David sharing their pregnancy news with family and friends over FaceTime.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “And just like that nothing else in the whole world matters #myworld #ourfamily.”

The couple announced they were expecting on Thursday, by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊.”

“Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019.