Terrie McEvoy shares emotional post after her return to nursing

'I’m so proud of every single one of us'

Terrie McEvoy has shared a heartfelt post as she reflected on her return to nursing.

After hearing calls from Ministers for more health workers earlier this year, the 30-year-old began working on the frontline amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Terrie posted a photo of her in her uniform as she opened up about the ease up of the country’s restrictions.

“Its been 3 weeks since I’ve been called into work on a covid ward, and tomorrow our restrictions ease up a little more😭🙌🏼💛,” she started the post.

“I’m so proud of every single one of us and I really hope that this is the direction things keep moving in! 🙌🏼”

The Irish influencer urged her fans to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines.

“I know we’re all super excited (esp with Penney’s opening next week😂🙈) but please remember to go slow with this, take it easy and take your time, keep your distance, avoid crowded places, keep the vulnerable safe, follow guidelines and wash your hands. 🙌🏼💪🏻🥰,” she advised.

“Here’s to the next phase everyone, huge well done 😭💪🏻🙌🏼 #wehavethis ☘️,” she added.

Terrie has used her platform to raise awareness during the ongoing pandemic and to encourage her followers to stay at home.

She had previously been nursing in Australia – but returned to Ireland after her wedding in September.