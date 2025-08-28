Terrie McEvoy reveals when she will give birth to second child: ‘I thought he’d be here by now’

Terrie McEvoy has revealed when she will give birth to her second child.

The popular influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick, who are already parents to a daughter named Sydney, are expecting a baby boy together.

Taking to Instagram today, the Dublin native admitted she was shocked to still be pregnant, and thought their son would have arrived by now.

Terrie said her whole family was “convinced” she would have the baby on her brother Alan’s birthday, which was earlier this week.

“But yeah, I just thought he’d be here now!” she confessed.

“It’s crazy, but look he will most definitely be here by next week, he has no option, he’s getting an eviction notice the end of next week.”

“So i’ll keep you posted, if I go before then I’ll let you know,” she laughed.

“But yeah it’s just so surreal that we’ve literally got a week left of us being a family-of-three, and I think that really hit me this morning.

“It’s just crazy, it’s such a mad feeling,” Terrie added.

The social media star’s second pregnancy has been very different compared to her first, as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and polyhydramnios.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth, and polyhydramnios is a condition where there is too much amniotic fluid in the amniotic sac during pregnancy.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Terrie confessed the last few weeks had been a struggle.

After a follower asked how she’s really doing, the expectant mum replied: “Hormones are not able 😭 Thank you for this.”

“I’m good now but tbh it has been a bit of a rocky few weeks being in and out of the hospital between my heart rate, the polyhydramnios and the diabetes.”

“I’ve found it more frustrating than anything but I met with my consultant last week. We have a plan and I feel so much better now,” she explained.

“The gestational diabetes was the biggest shock, but grateful to have a nursing background and to have been able to get it under control quickly.

“Just dying for a coffee slice tbh,” Terrie added.

In the same Q&A, the influencer also revealed they have picked five potential names for their baby boy.

“We’re going to wait until he arrives to pick from that list because I’ve no idea which one is his name!” she confessed.

“Boys names are so hard!! Feel free to share your favourite names below! Might add another one onto the list sure why not.”