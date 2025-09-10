Terrie McEvoy reveals sweet name for newborn son

Terrie McEvoy has revealed the sweet name she has chosen for her newborn son.

The social media star welcomed her second child, a baby boy, earlier this week, with husband David.

In a sweet Instagram clip, alongside her daughter Sydney with the baby, Terrie wrote: “Baby Myles 🍂🤎🐻 It’s like you’ve always been here 🥹.”

In March, Terrie and her husband announced they were expecting their second child.

The influencer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her little family on the beach revealing her baby bump, and wrote: “Mammy, Daddy, Sydney and Jake cannot wait to meet you at the end of the summer little one.🤍✨🌿”

“You are loved beyond words already and we can’t wait to share this beautiful life with you! 🥹✨🤍.”

Terrie and her husband previously lived in Australia together before tying the knot in Portugal in 2019.

They pair then went on to welcome their first child in November 2021, and shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨”