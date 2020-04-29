Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s watched people die from COVID-19 on the frontline

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she’s watched people die from COVID-19 on the frontline.

The influencer recently returned to work as a nurse in a Dublin hospital, as she wanted to help healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Terrie opened up about what life has been like on the frontline.

When asked if she’s seen many COVID-19 patients “who haven’t made it”, Terrie said: “Of course, yeah, I’ve definitely seen that.”

When asked if that has been difficult to deal with, Terrie replied: “I’ve got a lot of experience, like I’m nine years qualified, so I’m quite used to those situations.”

“But it’s difficult in a sense that, you know, I wish it wasn’t happening and I wish that this wasn’t happening and, you know, it’s horrible on family members because they can’t get in and say their goodbyes…”

“So yeah, it’s tough, but we just have to keep moving forward and hopefully everybody in the community stays compliant to what’s being asked of them and we can reduce these amounts of situations that are happening in the hospitals.”

Talking Ryan through a regular day on a COVID ward in hospital, Terrie said: “I start my shift, we get geared up and you make sure you have a big breakfast, because you don’t know when you are going to get out of the gear next.”

“We try to be as normal as possible… we still provide amazing nursing care and do our absolute best to make the patient feel comfortable… it’s obviously awful for them because they can’t see our smile, all they can see is your eyes.”

“We just try and keep it as normal as possible and try to keep the morale high. There’s a great team effort going in and I’m just so proud to be home and be Irish.”

You can listen to Terrie’s full interview with Ryan here.

The Dublin native, who has over 209k followers on Instagram, juggled nursing and being an influencer up until seven months ago – but quit her job in healthcare before she moved home from Australia last year.

Although Terrie had planned to be an influencer full-time back in Ireland, the brunette decided to return to nursing last month to help those on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

