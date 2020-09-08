Her followers had no idea!

Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s had a ‘secret pet’ for almost a year

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she’s had a “secret” pet for almost a year.

The influencer regularly shares photos and videos of her dog Jake, who she adopted during lockdown, but it turns out Terrie has another pet she’s been taking care of behind the scenes.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared a video of her hamster named Nacho, and explained why she rarely posts about him.

Terrie said: “Nacho is my pet hamster that I got last October… I didn’t really post much of him because I thought people would think I’m weird, but he is the best little thing ever. We’re best buddies.”

She captioned the post: “He is the friendliest most clever little thing 🤣🙈 I almost have him a year. My little secret hamster 🤣🤣🤣.”

In another post, Terrie added: “Also just a little note. If you are thinking about getting a hamster for a child as a pet, DON’T.”

“They’re nocturnal, can get stressed really easy and they’re SUCH hard work! 🙈 I worry more about him than I do Jake 🤣🤣🙈.”

Terrie also told her followers that she’s been keeping Nacho away from her dog, as she didn’t like the way Jake “looked at him” in the past.

The Dublin native adopted Jake from Dogs Angels Ireland back in April, after fostering him for a few weeks.

Before he was taken in by Terrie, Jake spent two weeks in the pound, at risk of being euthanised.

