Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s had a ‘rocky few weeks’ due to pregnancy complications

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she’s had a “rocky few weeks” due to pregnancy complications.

The popular influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick, who are already parents to a daughter named Sydney, are expecting their second child together.

The social media star’s second pregnancy has been very different compared to her first, as she’s been diagnosed with gestational diabetes and polyhydramnios.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar (glucose) that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth, and polyhydramnios is a condition where there is too much amniotic fluid in the amniotic sac during pregnancy.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Thursday, Terrie confessed the last few weeks have been a struggle.

After a follower asked how she’s really doing, the expectant mum replied: Hormones are not able 😭 Thank you for this.”

“I’m good now but tbh it has been a bit of a rocky few weeks being in and out of the hospital between my heart rate, the polyhydramnios and the diabetes.”

“I’ve found it more frustrating than anything but I met with my consultant last week. We have a plan and I feel so much better now,” she explained.

“The gestational diabetes was the biggest shock, but grateful to have a nursing background and to have been able to get it under control quickly.

“Just dying for a coffee slice tbh,” Terrie added.

In the same Q&A, the influencer also revealed they have picked five potential names for their baby boy.

“We’re going to wait until he arrives to pick from that list because I’ve no idea which one is his name!” she confessed.

“Boys names are so hard!! Feel free to share your favourite names below! Might add another one onto the list sure why not.”