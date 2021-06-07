Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s feeling ‘bubbles’ in her stomach in sweet pregnancy update

The influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she’s feeling “bubbles” in her stomach in a sweet pregnancy update.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, the nurse shared a video of her baby bump as she updated her 238K followers on how she was feeling.

She wrote: “I’ve been feeling lots of little ‘bubbles’ in my tummy lately! It’s so crazy tp think little bubbles is the size of an avocado now #16weekspregnant.”

Terrie recently told her followers: “I’m feeling absolute great, probably the best I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“I know a lot of people are going to be like ‘oh my god you wagon’ because I know the first trimester can be so tough for so many different people…”

“But my mam had five kids and my sister has two and they had really nice pregnancies, so fingers crossed I’m taking after them!”

“Yeah so I’ve been feeling great, thanks so much for all the love, and it was so nice to share the news with you guys.”

The mum-to-be also revealed: “David has been keeping really well, he has me completely wrapped in bubble wrap as you can imagine!”

Sharing her pregnancy news last month, Terrie shared sweet snaps of her and David holding their baby scan on the beach.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret . Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

