Terrie McEvoy reveals she’s due to give birth VERY soon

Terrie McEvoy has revealed that she’s due to give birth VERY soon as she shared a pregnancy update with her followers.

The influencer announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, David Fitzpatrick, back in March and said, “Mammy, Daddy, Sydney and Jake cannot wait to meet you at the of the summer little one.🤍✨🌿”

“You are loved beyond words already and we can’t wait to share this beautiful life with you! 🥹✨🤍”

Now taking to her Instagram story, Terrie posted a black and white video of her kicking baby bump with Beyoncé’s Blue playing over it.

She captioned the clip: “Not long until you’re in my arms little man🩵.”

In April, the 35-year-old confessed her second pregnancy is “very different” to her first, as she gets closer and closer to her due date.

Terrie and David welcomed their first child Sydney in November 2021, and she has now said, “This pregnancy feels like it’s absolutely flying by…”

“It’s been a whole different experience thanks to running around after Ms. Sydney!🤪🤣 When I was pregnant with her, I knew exactly what fruit size she was, how many weeks (and days!) into the pregnancy I was, and we took Polaroid bump photos each week, documenting every second!,” she wrote.

“This is the first Polaroid this time around—I’ve no idea what fruit or vegetable he’s supposed to be right now, but all I know is the kicks are getting stronger, we’re healthy, happy and right on track…”

“Honestly, I think I’d eat whatever feckin’ fruit or veg it is this week because the hunger is next. LEVEL!! 🤣”