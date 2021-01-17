The Irish influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick enjoyed a low-key ceremony before their big day

Terrie McEvoy reveals she secretly got married BEFORE her Portugal wedding

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she secretly got married before her Portugal wedding.

The Irish influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in September 2019, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A, the 31-year-old confessed that she had actually married David prior to their lavish Algarve wedding.

“Technically we got married in Australia,” Terrie shared, “Our marriage cert is Australian and we love it.”

She explained that two of the couple’s friends Dan and Stacey were witnesses on the low-key celebrations, where she wore a white blazer and trouser set.

“We did not stop laughing through the whole thing. Stacey even sang us a song,” the Dublin native wrote.

“We left Australia the next day to fly home to get married married.”

In the same Q&A, Terrie revealed she was continuing to work on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The nurse said: “I plan to do so for the next few months. The hospitals are under a tremendous amount of pressure at the moment.

“It’s so much worse than the first wave and absolutely heartbreaking,” she added.