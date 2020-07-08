Roz Purcell, Louise Cooney and Rosie Connelly have also addressed the undercover investigation

Terrie McEvoy reveals she is ‘shocked’ as she addresses fashion factories investigation

Terrie McEvoy has addressed a recent investigation into fashion factories in the UK, who have been accused of supplying fast fashion brand Boohoo.

The Irish influencer has worked with the likes of Boohoo a lot over the past few years, advertising clothes from their website on her Instagram page.

Following the Sunday Times investigation, Terrie took to her Instagram Story to reveal she was “shocked” by what she had read – and that she does not “condone these ways of working”.

The Dublin native revealed she has been in touch with the brand directly, and that her partnerships are “on hold” until she gets clarity.

A number of well-known influencers have also spoken out about the investigation over the past few days.

Roz Purcell reassured her followers that her “fashion choices have changed”, after educating herself on fast fashion over the past two years.

Meanwhile, Louise Cooney announced that she was “pausing” some of her influencer work after discovering the revelations.

In The Sunday Times report, it has been claimed that workers at Jaswal Fashion have been working “without additional hygiene or social distancing measure in place” during the coronavirus lockdown.

It has also been reported that staff are earning just £3.50 (€3.86) an hour.

Since the report, Boohoo have said they will no longer work with factories that don’t meet their required conditions.

In a statement, they said: “We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace.”

The company added that early investigations had revealed that Jaswal Fashions was not a declared supplier and was also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer, indicating that a different company was using Jaswal’s former premises.

“We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question,” they added.

The Boohoo group owns a number of fast fashion brands – including PrettyLittleThing, NastyGal, and MissPap.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.