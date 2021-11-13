Terrie McEvoy reveals she had baby girl early after suffering complications: ‘It was so scary’

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she gave birth to her baby girl three weeks early last Friday, after suffering complications.

The popular influencer welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sydney, with her husband David Fitzpatrick last week.

One week after giving birth, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to explain what happened, and said she’s “so grateful” her baby girl is here safe and well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie said: “Baby Sydney is here, and she’s safe and she’s well thank god.”

“The last week and a half have been an absolute rollercoaster, but it’s just been the best thing ever I can’t even tell you.”

After thanking her followers for the well wishes over the past week, Terrie explained she was brought into hospital last Thursday, and was kept in due to some “complications”.

The new mum said: “Obviously there was some complications, which was so scary at the time, ugh God it was just awful.”

“But my plan all along was to just get baby here safe no matter what happened, I was willing to do anything.”

“So it wasn’t ideal to have the c-section so quick and for it all to happen at once, but I’m just so grateful for the staff in the Rotunda.”

“I’m so grateful that they knew what to do and how to manage the situation and that she’s here safe,” she said.

“The midwives are angels on earth, especially the ones in theatre. I was a bag of nerves going in for the c-section cause obviously being a nurse being on the other side is really tough.”

Terrie continued to praise all the “incredible” midwives on her ward, and said she learned so much from them.

The influencer announced the birth of baby Sydney on Instagram last Saturday.

Posting black and white snaps of her and David with their newborn baby, she wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨,” she added.

Terrie married her longtime love David in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

The nurse announced her pregnancy back in May, by sharing sweet snaps of her and David holding their baby scan.

“Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!” she added, referring to the couple’s rescue dog.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret . Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten!”