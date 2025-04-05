Terrie McEvoy reveals gender of second child with husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy has announced the gender of her second child with husband David Fitzpatrick.

The influencer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and David on the beach, and wrote: “I think the whole beach heard @davidfitz1986 scream!!!🤣😭🥹 Our hearts are truly bursting with happiness!!!! 🥹😭🫶🏼”

She continued: “We cannot wait to welcome you to the madness baby!!!🤣🥹🌿✨🤍 Ps over 20,000 of you were right in that poll during the week!🤯🤣🙌🏼🩵🩷 Love it!!🤣”

Last week, Terrie announced she was pregnant with her second child.

The influencer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her little family on the beach revealing her baby bump, and wrote: “Mammy, Daddy, Sydney and Jake cannot wait to meet you at the end of the summer little one.🤍✨🌿”

“You are loved beyond words already and we can’t wait to share this beautiful life with you! 🥹✨🤍.”

Terrie and her husband previously lived in Australia together before tying the knot in Portugal in 2019.

The pair then went on to welcome their first child in November 2021, and shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”

