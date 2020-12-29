Terrie McEvoy returns home after spending Christmas in hospital

Terrie McEvoy has finally returned home after spending Christmas in hospital.

The influencer was admitted to hospital on December 24th, as she had to undergo emergency surgery on her hand on Christmas Day.

Taking to Instagram today, the Dublin native shared a heartwarming video of the moment she was reunited with her beloved dog Jake.

She captioned the post: “Finally home to my specials 👫🐶✨💞 There’s just no place like home 🎄✨Here’s to finally celebrating Xmas 🎉🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie told her followers she would be spending Christmas Day in hospital last week, after she was bitten by a frightened dog on the M50.

The blogger rescued a Jack Russell terrier from the motorway last Wednesday, but she was unfortunately bitten when she tried to catch him on the busy road.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Terrie wrote: “I know there are people so much worse off and I’m just glad that little Max is ok. But I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“My hand swelled up quite bad where I was bitten and I’ve been admitted for IV antibiotics and surgery tomorrow. Not the Xmas I planned, I’m really devastated…”

In another post, she wrote: “I’ve honestly cried a river… but it is what it is. We’ll have Xmas another day.”

