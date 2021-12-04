Terrie McEvoy responds to ‘rude’ comment about her taking maternity leave after welcoming first baby

Terrie McEvoy has hit back at an Instagram follower, after they made a “rude” comment about her taking maternity leave.

The popular influencer welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sydney, with her husband David Fitzpatrick in November.

Since giving birth to her baby girl, Terrie has continued creating content on social media, and has even launched a new brand called Mantra Official with Suzanne Jackson.

While most would agree the 31-year-old is a super mum by balancing work and being a first time parent, Terrie has had to deal with some nasty comments online.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Friday, one follower asked: “Are you planning on taking some maternity leave to bond and enjoy your newborn?”

Clearly annoyed by their judgemental comment, the new mum replied: “I have been bonding and enjoying my baby girl since the moment she arrived 🙄 How rude 😅.”

Terrie continued: “I work when she sleeps and I feel absolutely blessed that I’ve been able to manage and balance everything so well.”

“If I felt I was struggling I would of course stop but right now I’m enjoying every minute of the life that I’ve built/am building.”

Terrie married her longtime love David Fitzpatrick in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

Announcing the birth of their daughter last month, Terrie shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”

Terrie later told her followers that Sydney was born three weeks early due to complications.

