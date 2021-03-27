The influencer is celebrating her dog's 'Gotcha Day'

Terrie McEvoy marks one year since she rescued her adorable pooch Jake

Terrie McEvoy has marked one year since she rescued her adorable pooch Jake.

The 31-year-old and her husband David fostered the terrier cross last March, before they decided to officially adopt him.

Taking to Instagram today, Terrie shared sweet snaps of her and David celebrating Jake’s ‘Gotcha Day’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

She captioned the post: “Did we put on party hats and open a bottle of bubbles at 12pm for Jakes Gotcha Day? OF COURSE WE DID!!”

“The last pic is for the stinky pound that Jake left behind this day last year!!”

“1 whole year of adventures, unconditional love and the best fun with the best doggo in the whole world #happygotchaday #Jake #adoptdontshop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

The Dublin native adopted Jake through Dogs Angels Ireland – a non-profit organisation that rescues unwanted dogs from harrowing situations and provides care for them until they find new, loving homes.

Before he was taken in by Terrie, Jake spent two weeks in the pound, at risk of being euthanised.

The 31-year-old is among a number of Irish stars who have promoted the Adopt Don’t Shop message over the past year.

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy rescued a puppy earlier this year, and Roz Purcell adopted her second pooch from Milo’s Mission Rescue in Wicklow.