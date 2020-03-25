Terrie McEvoy issues urgent plea for personal protective equipment amid COVID-19 outbreak

The influencer recently returned to nursing in Ireland to help out during the coronavirus outbreak

Terrie McEvoy has issued an urgent plea for personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Terrie wrote: “Urgent message from Nurses & Doctors from St James’ Hospital.”

“The staff are in dire need of masks, gloves and other protective equipment.”

“They are calling on the pharma and food industries (or anyone that may have them) to send them to the frontline where they are desperately needed.”

“Contact [email protected] for more info on how to help.”

“Please if anyone can help we’d be extremely grateful,” Terrie added, before encouraging her blogger pals to spread the world.

The news comes after Irish MMA star Conor McGregor pledged to buy €1 million worth of protective equipment for hospitals in Leinster amid the COVID-19 crisis.