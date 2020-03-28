Terrie McEvoy fosters adorable pooch amid coronavirus pandemic

Animals shelters in Ireland need foster families now more than ever

Terrie McEvoy has decided to foster an adorable pooch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Animal shelters across the country are struggling now more than ever, as they’ll be forced to close their doors to the public to respect government guidelines.

Many rescues have encouraged people to consider fostering or adopting a pet over the next few weeks, as many of us will be stuck at home anyway – and that’s exactly what Terrie did.

Taking to Instagram, Terrie shared videos of her new foster pup, who was sadly in the pound for the past two weeks at risk of being euthanised.

The influencer decided to foster the dog, who she’s named Jake, through Dogs Angels Ireland – a non-profit organisation that rescues unwanted dogs from harrowing situations and provides care for them until they find new, loving homes.

Although she initially thought her husband David might be annoyed at her for bringing a dog home, Terrie later confirmed that her hubby “loves” their new furry friend.

The news comes just one week after Terrie announced her return to nursing, in order to help those on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

Posting a sweet photo of her foster pup sleeping last night, Terrie wrote on Instagram: “You were exactly what I needed Jake ❤️ The calm to the storm ❤️”