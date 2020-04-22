Terrie McEvoy confirms heartwarming news about her foster dog

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she’s permanently adopting her foster dog, Jake.

The influencer and her husband David decided to foster a dog last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, as animal shelters across the country are struggling now more than ever.

Terrie was originally planning to foster Jake until he found his forever home, but after spending weeks with their new furry friend, they took the plunge and chose to officially adopt him.

Posting a photo of her and Jake on Instagram, Terrie wrote: “Guess who’s adoption paperwork came through today 😭🎉🎉🎉 .”

“Lets hope he’s ready for all of the adventures 😂✈️🌏💫 Jake Fitzpatrick you stole my heart 😭🐶💜 @dogsangelsireland #foreverhome,” she added.

Terrie has adopted Jake through Dogs Angels Ireland – a non-profit organisation that rescues unwanted dogs from harrowing situations and provides care for them until they find new, loving homes.

Before he was taken in by Terrie, Jake spent two weeks in the pound, at risk of being euthanised.

