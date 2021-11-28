Terrie McEvoy and Suzanne Jackson tease new shoe brand

Terrie McEvoy and Suzanne Jackson have teased their new shoe brand ‘Mantra Official’.

The Irish influencers have teamed up with their friend and agent Siobhan Murray to create their own collection, which will launch on December 1st.

Speaking about the brand, Terrie said: “This is without a doubt the biggest thing I’ve ever done. It’s the biggest investment I’ve ever made.”

“We sat down 18 months ago to discuss building a brand, creating something, and it has been in the works ever since… This brand is so special. I think it’s amazing and there’s a huge gap in the Irish market for it,” the Dublin native continued.

“I think you’re going to love it. I think it’s going to blow you away and I’m just so so proud of it and excited to bring it to the Irish market.”

Suzanne added: “It’s just so exciting and to partner with two of your pals is like a dream come true. We are going to rock this category when it launches and I’m so excited for you guys to see what it is.”