Terrie McEvoy and David Fitzpatrick issue warning to locals in their area after their dog Jake falls seriously ill

Influencer Terrie McEvoy and her husband David Fitzpatrick have issued a warning to locals in their area, after their dog Jake fell seriously ill earlier this week.

The couple, who welcomed their second child Myles three weeks ago, feared the worst when their beloved rescue pooch was struck down by a mystery illness on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Terrie shared a photo of Jake alongside the caption: “So glad to have this guy home. He gave us the fright of our lives on Tuesday evening and has been in and out of veterinary hospitals on IVs and having tests all week.”

“Turns out he had severe gastroenteritis and an Illeus. We think he drank dirty water on the beach on Sunday so it may have been that?”

“All is resolved now thank god! But we’ve both been sick with worry over him,” she added, before thanking their local vets for caring for Jake.

Terrie’s husband David later shared a more detailed update on Jake’s illness, and revealed other people in their area have experienced the same issue with their pets.

“As we all know Jake’s favourite thing to do is spend his days running up and down the beach but unfortunately this recent beach walk landed him into the A&E hospital after picking up a really bad parasite,” he wrote.

“After sharing this we’ve been swamped with messages that other people have had similar issues around the Donabate, Portrane beach areas.

“Don’t take any chances. If your dog shows any symptoms of gastroenteritis. Take them to be seen immediately,” David urged.

“Unfortunately we didn’t know what was going on at the time so Jake has been very unwell and needed to spend time in hospital going through many different tests,” he added. “But thankfully he’s showing some great signs of improvement thanks to the team @veterinaryspecialistsireland @dogtor_bob.”

Terrie and David adopted Jake back in 2020.

They initially planned to foster him until he found his forever home, but after spending weeks with their furry friend, they took the plunge and chose to officially adopt him.

The couple adopted Jake through Dogs Angels Ireland – a non-profit organisation that rescues unwanted dogs from harrowing situations and provides care for them until they find new, loving homes.

Before he was taken in by Terrie and David, Jake spent two weeks in the pound, at risk of being euthanised.