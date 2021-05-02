Terrie McEvoy admits she’s ‘so proud’ of her husband David as he launches new business

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she’s “so proud” of her husband David after he unveiled his new business.

The couple tied the knot in Portugal in September 2019, and adopted a rescue dog named Jake last year.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, David revealed he is launching a pet accessory brand named Pawfect by Jake – inspired by the couple’s beloved pooch.

Posing alongside Jake, he wrote: “Meet the CEOs of @pawfect_byjake 😆🎉 LAUNCHING TOMORROW AT 10AM!!!”

“Pawfect by Jake is a Irish pet accessory brand that I designed and developed inspired by our special rescue pup Jake who absolutely loves his adventures along the water!! 🐾”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Fitzpatrick (@davidfitz1986)

“We wanted to design something robust, comfortable and fun for pets to wear on their adventures while maintaining their quirky personalities.🐾🐶”

“Supporting the local economy has been my priority and we can proudly say that each bandana has been handmade right here in Dublin with much love and care. The durable, quirky, high quality and pet friendly fabrics have also been ethically sourced in Ireland along with our packaging which is fully recyclable!☘️♻️🐾”

“We believe that every pet deserves to be loved dearly like our pal Jake and we strongly support the ‘adopt don’t shop’ concept! Pawfect by Jake will be supporting animals charities charities across Ireland by donating a percentage of our profits each month to a nominated organization each month.🐾💪🏼”

“We hope you love our fabrics and prints and we also look forward to growing and expanding our range. Thank you so much for the support so far! David & Jake🐾”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Fitzpatrick (@davidfitz1986)

Sharing the same snap, Terrie wrote: “Say hi to the two CEOs of @pawfect_byjake 🤣😱🎉 To say I’m proud of you two is an understatement!!!!🎉🥺 @pawfect_byjake is a brand new Irish pet accessory brand designed and developed by @davidfitz1986 💪🏻🎉”

Ad

“Since I’ve had my head buried in the books in the evenings 🥴 David decided to embark on new little venture of his own to keep himself busy!!! @pawfect_byjake beautiful bandanas are robust, quirky and absolutely perfect for pooches with unique personalities!!🐶😍”

“They’re handmade with love and care right here in Co Dublin and the fabrics have been ethically sourced in Ireland along with their fully recyclable packaging!! ♻️☘️💪🏻,” the Irish influencer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

“A percentage of sales will also be donated to nominated animal charities each month along with an option for their customers to donate as little or as much as they want at the check out🥺💪🏻🐶🎉”

“You have worked incredibly hard on this @davidfitz1986 and I’m proud of everything you and your new business stands for! I know you’re going to absolutely smash and I’ll be behind you both every step of the way!💪🏻🐶🎉”

“I would be soooo grateful if you guys could head over and give @pawfect_byjake a little follow!!! The website goes live Monday at 10am!!! Be sure to check out stock while it lasts!!😱🎉”.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.