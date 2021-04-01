Terrie McEvoy admits she felt ‘a lot of pressure’ to start a family after getting married

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she felt “a lot of pressure” to start a family after getting married.
The influencer wed her long-term love David Fitzpatrick in Portugal in September 2019, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.
Since tying the knot, the 31-year-old has been constantly questioned about having children on her Instagram, which boasts over 230k followers.
Speaking to RSVP Live, Terrie confessed: “Yes at the beginning of our marriage I felt a lot of pressure.”
“But we have our plan and stuck with it and I’m very happy with my decisions. It’s important to not make a decision based on external pressures.”
The Dublin native continued: “I feel comfortable talking about my plans with my close friends and family. I do however think it can be intrusive if someone I am not close with just asks if I’m having a baby soon?”
“Nobody knows what people are going through and it can also be frustrating explaining your decisions over and over.”
View this post on Instagram
Terrie also explained she went for a fertility consultation with ReproMed, which opened her eyes to the options available.
“The invisible weight of the baby deadline can hold so much control, with life, work, relationships, friends & family all vying for attention,” she said.
“But there are options available to us as women so we don’t feel like we are rushing into starting a family just because our ‘clock is ticking’.”