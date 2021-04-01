Terrie McEvoy admits she felt ‘a lot of pressure’ to start a family after getting married

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she felt “a lot of pressure” to start a family after getting married.

The influencer wed her long-term love David Fitzpatrick in Portugal in September 2019, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.

Since tying the knot, the 31-year-old has been constantly questioned about having children on her Instagram, which boasts over 230k followers.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Terrie confessed: “Yes at the beginning of our marriage I felt a lot of pressure.”

“But we have our plan and stuck with it and I’m very happy with my decisions. It’s important to not make a decision based on external pressures.”

The Dublin native continued: “I feel comfortable talking about my plans with my close friends and family. I do however think it can be intrusive if someone I am not close with just asks if I’m having a baby soon?”

“Nobody knows what people are going through and it can also be frustrating explaining your decisions over and over.”

Terrie also explained she went for a fertility consultation with ReproMed, which opened her eyes to the options available.

“The invisible weight of the baby deadline can hold so much control, with life, work, relationships, friends & family all vying for attention,” she said.

“But there are options available to us as women so we don’t feel like we are rushing into starting a family just because our ‘clock is ticking’.”