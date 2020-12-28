Terrie McEvoy ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after receiving more disappointing news in hospital

The influencer has been in hospital since Christmas Eve

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she’s “absolutely heartbroken” after receiving more disappointing news in hospital.

The influencer has been in hospital since December 24th, as she had to undergo emergency surgery on her hand on Christmas Day.

The Dublin native hoped she was going to be allowed home today, but sadly that won’t be the case.

Posting a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, Terrie told her followers: “Not getting home today and possible surgery tomorrow if things haven’t improved.”

“Feeling very upset so going to just take a minute. Absolutely heartbroken over the whole thing…”

“I know there’s others worse than me so just need to dig deep and keep the chin up,” she continued.

ie”Have a lovely day everyone, thanks for the messages and crossed fingers. Chat soon.”

Terrie told her followers she would be spending Christmas Day in hospital last week, after she was bitten by a frightened dog on the M50.

The blogger rescued a Jack Russell terrier from the motorway last Wednesday, but she was unfortunately bitten when she tried to catch him on the busy road.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Terrie wrote: “I know there are people so much worse off and I’m just glad that little Max is ok. But I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“My hand swelled up quite bad where I was bitten and I’ve been admitted for IV antibiotics and surgery tomorrow. Not the Xmas I planned, I’m really devastated…”

In another post, she wrote: “I’ve honestly cried a river… but it is what it is. We’ll have Xmas another day.”