Tenth celebrity confirmed for Dancing With The Stars

Author Cathy Kelly has joined the lineup for Dancing With The Stars 2022.

She joins the previously confirmed lineup of Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry. TV presenter Grainne Seoige, newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna, Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche.

Speaking about her upcoming stint on DWTS, Cathy said: “I’m very proud to take part in Dancing with the Stars. It’s the fun and the joy of it. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance so this is my big chance to do it.”

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One in January 2022, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to the DWTS judging panel, but longstanding judge Julian Benson will be replaced by acclaimed choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

