Tensions start to rise in the I’m A Celeb camp

The cold weather and hunger is starting to get to the campmates

It’s been eight days since the celebrity campmates entered I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, and tensions have started to rise.

On Sunday night’s show, Jordan North was voted camp leader by viewers, with Victoria Derbyshire being nominated as his deputy.

The rest of the campmates were each allocated different jobs, with Mo Farah and Giovanna Fletcher chosen as camp chefs.

Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard were put in charge of the laundry, while AJ Pritchard and Hollie Arnold will take care of camp maintenance.

Ruthie Henshall and Shane Richie were tasked with taking care of the washing, and Jessica Plummer and Russell Watson were chosen to look after cleaning.

On tonight’s episode, there was an obvious shift in the moods of the campmates, with EastEnders star Shane appearing frustrated with jobs not being done.

Looks like the tiredness, the hunger and the power struggles are kicking in…

Strictly star AJ approached Shane to ask him to wash the dishes, as he needed pans to boil the hot water in.

Shane explained that he needed hot water in order to do the dishes, before saying: “This ain’t working for me, this waiting for someone to [a job].”

Hoping to lift the mood by winning meals for camp were AJ and Jessica, who headed out for a tough Bushtucker Trial.

The pair were left devastated after only managing to get six out of the twelve stars up for grabs, which earned them a meal of hare.

A brave Jessica Plummer comforts AJ Pritchard as he practically screams the Castle down in search of stars

More tension arised as Giovanna and Mo prepared the meal, with Mo admitting there was “a lot of pressure” on them as multiple campmates watched over them.

The celebs were impressed with their meal, but Vernon and Shane seemed less than impressed by their campmates attempt in the Bushtucker Trial.

In a private conversation following their meal, Shane admitted he “didn’t understand” why stars signed up for the show if they were too scared for the trials.

I’m A Celeb continues on Virgin Media One tomorrow night, where Shane will be put to the test in a gruelling Bushtucker Trial.