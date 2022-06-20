Tensions rise between Ekin-Su and Amber on tonight’s Love Island.

When discussing her relationship with the other girls in the villa, Jay tells Ekin-Su: “I won’t lie, I am sensing a bit of friction between you and Amber, I can just sense it.”

After her chat with Jay, Ekin-Su heads over to speak to Amber and says: “I was sitting there and he [Jay] was like, I think Amber and Paige don’t like you.”

As the conversation continues, Amber explains: “I feel like upstairs, you’ve been really genuine and we’ve seen a vulnerable side to you but I will add, over the last couple of days I’ve thought, is she playing a bit of a game?”

Ekin-Su asks: “What’s your actual issue with me? All you’re saying doesn’t make sense.”

Amber replies: “You’re playing a bit of a game, enjoying the drama,” and Ekin-Su questions: “Am I playing a game or are you playing a game?”

Will the pair be able to put their differences aside?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.