Tenant owed €3k by ex presidential candidate Jim Gavin comes forward

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Deputy Editor of the Sunday World, Niall Donald, has come forward as the former tenant owed money by former presidential candidate for Fianna Fáil Jim Gavin.

He confirmed the Irish Independent‘s story that a renter in a property Mr. Gavin owned 16 years ago did not get the money they requested be returned after overpaying €3,300 in rent.

Following the story, Jim Gavin neither confirmed nor denied the news, and later withdrew from the presidential race. 

 

Speaking on the Crime World podcast with host Nicola Tallant, Niall Donald confirmed the story and said that “loads of people” knew about his history with Mr Gavin.

“Every time Dublin won an All-Ireland or whatever, people would say, ‘Oh, there’s your mate Jim Gavin.'”

He acknowledged that he could have written a story at the height of Mr Gavin’s tenure as Dublin manager, but he claimed he had no desire to do so because it had nothing to do with managing the nation or being a landlord.”

“If you’ve ever been in those circumstances where you know, you feel that you’ve been ripped off, like it gives you this feeling of being powerless, and you know, I was really struggling financially. That’s the truth of it,” he stated.

In a statement, Mr Gavin’s legal representative said: “We have reached out to Mr Donald and explained to him that we have been instructed to make the payment of €3,300 to him, subject to clarifying two issues.”

“We await hearing back from Mr Donald, and once those two issues are clarified we can then proceed to close out on the matter.”

“From Mr Gavin’s initial consideration of the podcast, it is clear there are inaccuracies,” the statement added.

Jim Gavin and the tenant – the truth

Niall told the podcast how he had recently learned that the apartment he had rented had been given back to the bank.

Furthermore, he stated he was frustrated when a statement was issued claiming Jim Gavin had no recollection of the incident.

“Like all through those years, I had a recollection of it and I had a bad feeling about it.”

However, he explained that he later learned of Jim Gavin’s financial difficulties, which added context that he did not have the money to pay him back at the time.

“I felt sorry for him on Sunday. I mean, I’m not going to overdo it, but I felt sorry for him because he’s under pressure. People make mistakes,” Niall told the podcast, after Jim took part in Sunday’s debate on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

During the podcast, Niall recounted renting an apartment in Blackhall Square, Smithfield, with a friend around 2007.

Later, rent increased, and due to a banking error, he continued to pay rent via a second standing order even after moving out in May 2009 — unknowingly paying an extra €3,300 over six months.

Niall contacted Gavin, who initially said he’d look into it, but then stopped responding to calls, texts, and emails.

Attempts to resolve the issue through the Residential Tenancies Board failed as Gavin wasn’t registered as a landlord.

With no home address for Gavin, Niall delivered a solicitor’s letter to his parents’ home.

Gavin later called, upset at the visit, but eventually acknowledged he owed the money and promised to repay it — the money, however, was never returned.

Despite efforts, Niall was never repaid and ultimately chose not to pursue legal action; however says he holds no ill will toward Gavin but regrets how the situation was handled.

