Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison early due to coronavirus fears

The rapper served just 17 months of his sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, served 17 months of his 24 month sentence – after being found guilty of racketeering charges in 2018.

According to TMZ, a judge granted Tekashi’s early release on Thursday, after his lawyer argued that the rapper would be vulnerable to COVID-19 in prison because he has asthma.

It’s understood Tekashi will serve the rest of his sentence at home, and he will have to wear a GPS monitor for the first four months.

He will only be allowed to leave his home if he needs to seek medical care or visit his attorney.

The news comes after Tekashi previously requested permission to serve the remainder of his sentence at home – but his request was initially denied.

The 23-year-old went to prison on racketeering charges after admitting to joining the Nine Trey Bloods gang in 2018.