Teen Mom 2 star set to leave the show after nine years

Fans will be sad to see her go

Kendra Becker
Chelsea Houska is reportedly stepping away from Teen Mom 2, after nine years on the MTV show.

According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the 29-year-old is leaving the series after the season 10 reunion special.

Chelsea’s dad Randy seemingly confirmed the news by retweeting the article on Twitter.

He wrote: “Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life.”

“We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

Chelsea found fame when she first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2010, and went on to star in spin-off show Teen Mom 2.

The reality star is currently expecting another baby with her husband Cole DeBoer.

The couple already share son Watson, 3, and their 2-year-old daughter Layne.

 

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on

Chelsea is also mother to her 11-year-old daughter Aubree, who she shares with her ex, Adam Lind.

The news comes after Chelsea’s former co-star, Jenelle Evans, was fired by MTV last year – after her husband allegedly shot and killed their dog.

