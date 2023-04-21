Teddy Soares takes a swipe at Faye Winter as he breaks his silence on their breakup

Teddy Soares has taken a swipe at Faye Winter, following their heartbreaking split earlier this year.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

Teddy, 28, and Faye, 27, were living together at the time, and have both since moved out of their £1m mansion.

Teddy has remained silent on their split over the past two months, but in a new interview with MailOnline, the reality star addressed their breakup for the first time.

“[Faye] talks about me in the press and we agreed not to but I don’t speak about her,” he said.

“I’ve never been through a public break up before so it’s difficult seeing it everywhere and seeing things she posts and stuff online.”

Teddy also admitted he finds it hard to see Faye post pictures of her golden retriever Bonnie, which they shared before they parted ways.

“She is posting the dog which is really hard because we shared it. I have snoop every so often to see the dog, she’s grown so much since I left in January,” he continued.

Speaking about life since their split, Teddy added: “I have a voice again. I feel like I’m coming out of my shell again and going to events and going out more. Which is really nice.”

Faye announced their split in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories in February.

She wrote at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

During a recent interview with OK! Magazine, the reality star opened about her split from Teddy, and explained: “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment.”

“We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone.”

Faye then admitted: “It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with. But you have to respect each other. It’s a loss, but you’ve got to keep on moving forwards.”

Last month, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”