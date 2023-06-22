Teddy Soares reveals whether he’s ready to return to the dating scene – after Faye Winter split

Teddy Soares has revealed whether he’s ready to return to the dating scene, following his split from Faye Winter.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

During an Instagram Q&A, Teddy was asked: “Are you ready to start dating?”

The Love Island star candidly responded: “It’s a weird one, because I feel like I’m emotionally available to start dating, but I’m not completely self confident if that makes sense.”

“I think if you know me, I wanna be complete in that sense, I don’t wanna feel as though I’ve got issues,” he laughed.

“I’m laughing at it, it’t not funny, but that’s the way I kind of express insecurities.”

Teddy continued: “It just is what it is, I’m just not ready. What will be will be and I’ll know when I’m ready.”

“But now is not the time to give myself 100% to someone, you just have to be honest – be honest about your situation as much as it pains me to say, I have got these kind of things that I’m working out.”

It comes just weeks after Faye answered a fan’s question, which asked: “are you dating?”

Sharing a snap of her dog Bonnie, which she had shared with Teddy prior to their split, the reality star penned: “Hahahah, I’d love to act all coy mysterious but no I’m not!”

“I will let you know when I have one coming up cause I’ll probably need help to be less of a cold cow,” Faye continued at the time.

Faye previously admitted it was “definitely [her] decision to end the relationship [with Teddy”.

During an interview with new magazine, the 27-year-old said: “I was very open to seeing if there were small changes that could be made, but it didn’t work out that way.”

The Love Island star confessed she’s still “grieving” their relationship, admitting: “It comes in waves. You know, sometimes the sea is like a millpond and then all of a sudden there will be a big wave.”

“There are still some days where I get really emotional, but it’s been easier to try and move on knowing there is full closure now,” Faye continued.

“I’m nowhere near in a position to be thinking about anybody else or even considering dating, but right now I’m still having waves of grief, but not every day, every couple of hours.”

“It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to go through it. It’s hard to have somebody who you were so close to become just a stranger.”

Teddy had remained silent on his split from Faye for two months, but in an interview with MailOnline, the reality star addressed their breakup for the first time.

“[Faye] talks about me in the press and we agreed not to but I don’t speak about her,” he said

“I’ve never been through a public break up before so it’s difficult seeing it everywhere and seeing things she posts and stuff online.”

Speaking about life since their split, Teddy added: “I have a voice again. I feel like I’m coming out of my shell again and going to events and going out more. Which is really nice.”

When asked how she felt about his comments, Faye told new: “I feel like everyone deals with things differently and Teddy – probably rightly so – knew what would get him some sympathy.”

“I think people realise that Teddy was out of the country a lot during our relationship. He was on nights out all the time. Teddy did live his life and he went out with his brothers and I never stood in his way.”

“Teddy did what he wanted and we were happy together. It’s a shame that we’re no longer together, but it is what it is.”

Faye also admitted she was “really lonely” living with Teddy in their home just outside London, and is much happier now that she’s back in her native Devon.

“I was two and a half hours away from all my friends and all my family [in Devon], whereas Teddy’s family and friends were literally just around the corner,” she said. “So it was really hard. And also, it was just a completely different way of life for me.”

“Before living there, the only time I’d ever been to London was to do my Love Island auditions,” Faye explained.

“Now I can really appreciate going there, but I’m a Devon girl, a country girl. So I did struggle with that side of things and being in the house a lot on my own.”

“It was really lonely, but at the same time, looking back, it was a really good time for me to get used to my own company, so I’m just going to take the positives out it. And I did really enjoy that. It made me do a bit of soul searching, which is good.”

“I’ve got my confidence [back] being back in Devon, living close to my family and friends. If I’ve got any problems or if I’m having a down day, I can ring someone who’s literally five minutes away, rather than my family feeling really hopeless that I’m so many miles away.”

Faye announced her split from Teddy in a statement shared to her Instagram Story in February.

At the time, she wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

In March, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us.”

“I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”