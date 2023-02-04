Teddy Soares FINALLY addresses Faye Winter split rumours

Teddy Soares has finally addressed rumours he’s split from Faye Winter.

The couple met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Teddy and Faye have faced split rumours in recent weeks, after the pair have failed to post anything together on social media or like each other’s content.

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday morning, Teddy finally addressed the rumours he had split from Faye.

The Love Island 2021 star wrote: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false.”

“I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time. Love, Teddy x.”

Faye fuelled rumours she had split from Teddy last month, as she posted an ad for Love Honey.

Posing in a pink lingerie set, the 27-year-old wrote: “💕Valentines isn’t just for couples it’s also a time to fall in love with yourself.”

Faye and Teddy are the only remaining couple from Love Island 2021.