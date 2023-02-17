Teddy Soares breaks his silence on Faye Winter split

Teddy Soares has broken his silence on his split from Faye Winter.

The Devon beauty confirmed their split on Wednesday, after weeks of speculation.

The Love Island star wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful,” the reality star added.

Teddy has since broken his silence on his split from Faye.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of himself, the Love Island star cryptically penned: “Love you all following the journey, there is always going to be ups and downs, but we keep going 🖤.”

Winter Love Island 2020’s Biggs Chris commented: “👏🏽👏🏽,” in support of Teddy.

Faye and Teddy met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars have faced split rumours in recent weeks, after the pair failed to post anything together on social media or like each other’s content.

On Wednesday, eagled-eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fuelled the speculation.

Earlier this month, Teddy addressed reports he and Faye were no longer together.

In a statement, he wrote: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false.”

“I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time. Love, Teddy x.”