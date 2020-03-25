Taylor Swift’s BFF SLAMS Kim Kardashian in explicit online statement

"This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL & she faces zero consequences."

Taylor Swift’s best friend Todrick Hall has launched an explicit tirade against Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

In a series of now deleted Instagram stories, the YouTuber turned professional dancer, singer and actor addressed Kim Kardashian’s response to the leaked full audio of Taylor’s 2016 phone conversation with Kanye West.

Kim branded Taylor “self serving” and a “liar” in a new statement about “reigniting” their feud.

The dancer, who features in Taylor’s music video for You Need To Calm Down, shared his thoughts on the situation. Addressing the fact that Kim expressed feeling “embarrassed” to have to address the issue amid the COVID-19 crisis, he wrote:

“Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris probably leaked this footage her damn self,” he alleged.

“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this.”

“Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

“No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song,” he wrote, referring to the 2016 drama when Kanye released his song Famous which included lines that offended Taylor. Kim then released a select portion of video footage which appeared to show Taylor agreeing to the lyrics, branding her a “snake.”

“If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done #standard,” Todrick wrote.

“Shouldn’t have needed that trash line about someone who would never sleep with you owing you sex or doing ANYTHING sexual with you.”

“It’s super easy to brush this off with a ‘nobody cares’ & try to conveniently post about corona and take the high road now,” he added.

“She is not the one who lost sleep over this and had people sending her snake emojis for YEARS. This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL & she faces zero consequences.”

Todrick later deleted the posts which he put out to his 1.7 million followers.

He later shared an apology to fans, but defended his point of view.