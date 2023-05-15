Taylor Swift wins praise for defending a fan mid-performance in viral clip from her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has won praise over a viral video of her defending a fan mid-performance during a recent concert.

The pop singer brought her Eras Tour to Philadelphia over the weekend, where she was filmed shouting at security from the stage.

In the viral clip, the 33-year-old was singing her hit song Bad Blood when she suddenly gestured off stage and said: “She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop.”

TikTok user Caitlin Gabell later revealed she was “the girl that Taylor talked to”.

In a video posted on the app, the concert-goer claimed the security guard in question didn’t want her and her friends to “have fun”, and said they were offered free tickets after the incident.

The news comes after Taylor hit headlines last week when she was reportedly spotted kissing and holding hands with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

On Thursday, Taylor and Matty appeared to enjoy a double date with her collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Cipriani in New York City.

An eyewitness told Page Six: “They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” adding that neither of them had ordered food while they were “cuddling and kissing”.

The source said they left Casa Cipriani shortly afterwards “holding hands” under an umbrella to maintain privacy.

According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty recently struck up a romance, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

The news came just weeks after Taylor’s split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn emerged.

A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source continued.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Before rekindling their romance, Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s gig at London’s O2 Arena back in January – which sent fans into a frenzy.

The source added: “Taylor’s pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match. Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair.”

“But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it. Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale,” they added. “But crucially, they’re both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other’s backs.”

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.