Taylor Swift wears white as she makes first public appearance with Travis Kelce since announcing engagement

Taylor Swift opted to wear white as she and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as an engaged couple.

On Thursday, the singer was spotted alongside her fiancé at the college football match-up between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Travis previoisly played for the Bearcats during his college career at the University of Cincinnati.

📸| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their first public appearance since their engagement announcement 💍 pic.twitter.com/EivrwYTBR8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 29, 2025

Taylor, 35, looked happier than ever as she arrived at the stadium wearing a white sweater vest, a denim mini skirt, and knee-high off white boots.

Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, Jason Kelce, were also seen at the game alongside the couple.

This marks their first public appearance since announcing their engagement on Tuesday.

On August 26th, Taylor confirmed her engagement to Travis in a joint Instagram post with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Travis proposed in mid-August in the garden of his Lee’s Summit, Missouri home.

He presented the singer with a custom Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond ring, designed with input from Parisian jeweler Kindred Lubeck.

They immediately FaceTimed loved ones before sharing the news with the world.