Taylor Swift speaks out about wedding to Travis Kelce for the first time as she promotes new album on Graham Norton Show

Taylor Swift has spoken out about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce for the first time, as she promoted her new album during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Appearing on the BBC talk show, the pop singer proudly showed off her engagement ring as she spoke about the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The pop icon praised her NFL star beau for pulling off a well-executed surprise proposal, which took place in August just after they recorded an episode of his New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift with Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi for The Graham Norton show taping! #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl pic.twitter.com/D6wpZhNnGL — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2025

“He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in,” she shared. “He went all out — 10 out of 10.”

Joining guests Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson on the show, Taylor explained that her focus is currently on promoting her new album before diving into wedding plans.

“I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan,” she smiled.

Taylor revealed that The Life of a Showgirl, which features 12 tracks including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, was a secret project she worked on throughout her demanding Eras Tour.

“Last year on the tour I was physically exhausted – sick and worn down – so to spark me up I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes. It stopped me hitting a wall,” she explained.

Asked if all the songs are inspired by her life, Taylor said: “I am open about things but in recent years I have a different perspective and like storytelling at a little bit of a distance, so it isn’t like doing a complete autopsy of myself.”

Taylor also said she feels her “wheelhouse is bigger now” since the Eras tour.

“I feel I can do anything now while running in heels. I am confident to write higher choruses, jump an octave, and do falsetto stuff. I have more confidence after the tour,” she confessed.

When asked about specific songs on the album, the 35-year-old said: “My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis’s favourite.

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

Taylor also spoke about acquiring the master rights to her first six albums from the investment firm Shamrock Holdings, which acquired them in 2020 after they were sold by her former label, Big Machine, to Scooter Braun in 2019.

“A lifelong dream came true. I was able to buy my entire back catalogue. I don’t respond to stuff generally but not owning it really pissed me off,” she confessed.

“I didn’t think I should be given it – I was happy to pay and at a premium. I am glad I spoke publicly about it and my fans got behind it and championed it. I couldn’t believe it happened. Travis and I were in tears when it did. Every time it is mentioned, I get a wave of euphoria still.’

Taylor’s full interview will air Friday night on BBC One.