Home Top Story Taylor Swift shares rare insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift shares rare insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn

The couple have been dating since 2016

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Taylor Swift has shared a rare insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

The singer recently revealed that she wrote songs with her British beau for her last two albums, Folklore and Evermore.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Taylor opened up about collaborating with her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since 2016.

The 31-year-old said: “Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music…”

“We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say? It was a surprise that we started writing together.”

“But in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes.”

“He’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favourite songs.”

Joe was credited as William Bowery on her last two records – and helped write ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’ on Folklore, and ‘Champagne Problems’, ‘Coney Island’ and ‘Evermore’ on her latest album.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The news comes after Taylor recently sparked rumours that she has secretly married Joe.

The singer dropped her surprise new album ‘Evermore’ last week – alongside a music video for her single ‘Willow’.

In the video, Taylor appeared to be wearing a wedding dress, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The 31-year-old is known for referencing her personal life in songs, and regularly leaves ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos – leading fans to believe her white dress was a hint she’s secretly tied the knot.

Just last year, Taylor also sparked rumours she was engaged to Joe.

On her 2019 song ‘Lover’, Taylor sings the lyrics: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

The blonde beauty seemed to be referencing the old wedding tradition about bride’s wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Fuelling the engagement rumours, Taylor also liked a post on Tumblr that linked her lyrics to the wedding tradition.

Taylor and Joe in her Netflix movie Miss Americana

On top of her new album release, Taylor is currently in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums – after her back catalogue was bought by Scooter Braun last year.

The music mogul obtained control of the singer’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

However, Scooter has since sold her master rights to a private equity company for over $300 million.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR