Taylor Swift set to make history at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Taylor Swift is set to make history at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The singer is to become the first female artist to be presented with the global icon award at the event, which takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, May 11.

According to the annual awards show’s organisers, the songstress is being recognised for “her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date”.

A statement by the BRIT Awards reads: “Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.”

“She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”

The BRITs Icon is the highest honour given and is reserved for “truly exceptional artists”, with Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie previously taking home the award.

We're excited to announce that @taylorswift13 will be presented with the BRITs Global Icon award this year!! 🎉 Don't miss The #BRITs 2021 on Tuesday 11 May at 8pm on @ITV and @ITVHub! pic.twitter.com/2ArfeF8ZNs — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 10, 2021

According to the Official Charts Company, Taylor is the UK’s biggest selling artist of the year to date in 2021.

The eleven-time GRAMMY winner has sold over 114 million albums worldwide, and is the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score seven No. 1 studio albums in the UK.

Taylor has also been nominated in the International Female Solo Artist category, where she will go up against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2021 BRIT Awards, including the full list of nominees, here.

