Taylor Swift sends young fan a sweet surprise – after they wrote a touching thank you letter to mailman

This is so thoughtful!

Taylor Swift has surprised a young fan with a handwritten letter and gifts, after she wrote a touching thank you letter to her mailman amid the coronavirus pandemic.

11-year-old Emerson Weber recently wrote a sweet note to her mailman Doug, to thank him for his service.

Taylor was so moved by the young girl’s kindness that she sent her a collection of gifts – including perfume, merchandise in different sizes, and a handwritten letter.

Emerson’s father Hugh took to Twitter to share the heartwarming news, alongside a number of photos.

The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …ready for it?#sincerelyemerson pic.twitter.com/CdFbGsN7oO — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

After a deep breath, we all sat down on the living room floor and opened the box. Let’s pause for a second here… pic.twitter.com/4FK7jhrMT2 — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

“The past couple of days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best,” he tweeted

Hugh described the family’s excitement when they realised that they had received a package from the 30-year-old singer.

“On it, we saw a tag that simply said, ‘To Em. From Tay.’ Talk about breathless. I’ll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour,” he wrote.

The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of “what happiness smells like,” according to Emerson. And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours. pic.twitter.com/4d9BDNhcQP — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

We’re a puddle of tears over here.

And, it has nothing to do with Taylor’s celebrity. It has everything to do with her humanity. Inexplicably, she sees Em. She sees her beauty. She sees her heart. She sees the real her. — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

