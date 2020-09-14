Taylor Swift sends the sweetest gift to Katy Perry after welcoming her baby daughter

Taylor Swift has sent the sweetest gift to Katy Perry to congratulate her on welcoming her baby daughter.
Katy welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom last month, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.
The popstar took to her Instagram this morning to share an adorable present she received from former rival Taylor – a silk embroidered blanket for her daughter.
“Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩” she wrote.
“Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️”
The gorgeous gift with the newborn’s name embroidered on it came with a handwritten note from Taylor, addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one)” along with hand drawn stars on the envelope.
The gift comes after the singers patched up their long-time feud back in 2018, after a number of incidents caused animosity between them.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in July, Katy said they eventually decided to put their differences aside to set an example to young women.
“It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly,” she explained.
“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs … time will tell my story.
“What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.
“I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other,” she added.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
