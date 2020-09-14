Taylor Swift sends the sweetest gift to Katy Perry after welcoming her baby daughter

The popstars previously had a very public feud

Taylor Swift sends the sweetest gift to Katy Perry after welcoming her...

Taylor Swift has sent the sweetest gift to Katy Perry to congratulate her on welcoming her baby daughter.

Katy welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom last month, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The popstar took to her Instagram this morning to share an adorable present she received from former rival Taylor – a silk embroidered blanket for her daughter.

“Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩” she wrote.

“Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️”

The gorgeous gift with the newborn’s name embroidered on it came with a handwritten note from Taylor, addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one)” along with hand drawn stars on the envelope.

The gift comes after the singers patched up their long-time feud back in 2018, after a number of incidents caused animosity between them.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in July, Katy said they eventually decided to put their differences aside to set an example to young women.

“It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly,” she explained.

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs … time will tell my story.

“What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.

“I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other,” she added.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.